Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 182,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 59,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

STX traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $90.70. 71,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,433. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

