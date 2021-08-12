BASIC (BASIC) Trading 80.5% Higher This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $49.22 million and approximately $109.02 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 80.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.93 or 0.00870603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00110001 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.