Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

