Beat Kahli Acquires 5,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli bought 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 5,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

