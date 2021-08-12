BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $100.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $100.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00076300 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

