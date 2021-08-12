Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €181.86 ($213.95).

Shares of BC8 traded up €1.05 ($1.24) on Thursday, hitting €183.05 ($215.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of €161.29. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

