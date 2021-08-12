Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Up 47.3% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $159,328.78 and approximately $2,803.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.