BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%.

BLU traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 30,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,131. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.