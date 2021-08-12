Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Announces Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.19. 847,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,301. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -8.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

