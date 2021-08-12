Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%.

XAIR opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

