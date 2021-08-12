BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $143.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30. BGSF has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

