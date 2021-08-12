Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,896. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.