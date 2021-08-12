Bicycle Therapeutics plc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

BCYC opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,047.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

