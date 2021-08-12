Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $762.80

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $762.80 and last traded at $762.80, with a volume of 85 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.80.

The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $650.26.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.