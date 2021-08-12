Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Increased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $340.59. 25,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,654. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

