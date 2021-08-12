Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $108.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,334. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

