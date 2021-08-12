BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioHiTech Global, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides data-driven solution for food waste removal. Its Eco-Safe Digester is an on-site aerobic digester which eliminates food waste by converting it into nutrient-neutral water or grey-water and transporting it through standard sewer lines. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is based in Chestnut Ridge, New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BHTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. BioHiTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that BioHiTech Global will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioHiTech Global by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in BioHiTech Global by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

