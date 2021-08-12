Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,599. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biomerica by 243.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

