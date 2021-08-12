BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Capitalization Hits $10.68 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and $911,131.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00879018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00109811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00160939 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

