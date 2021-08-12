BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.