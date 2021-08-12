BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 3,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,618. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $636.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

