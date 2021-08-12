Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$11.75

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bird Construction to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.32.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.42. 231,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,394. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.92 and a twelve month high of C$9.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The firm has a market cap of C$499.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

