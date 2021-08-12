Bitball Treasure Price Tops $51.53 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $51.53 or 0.00114696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $554,766.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

