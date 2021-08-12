Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Hits Market Capitalization of $49,773.92

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $49,773.92 and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00144169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,469.65 or 1.00174647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.66 or 0.00870999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

