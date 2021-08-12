BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $14,779.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00300790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00131138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00152671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002808 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 165.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.