Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.82

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.82 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 188568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

