Black Stone Minerals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,611 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,956% compared to the average volume of 127 call options.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.