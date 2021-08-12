BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of MYD stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $15.60.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
