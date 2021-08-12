BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MYI opened at $15.11 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

