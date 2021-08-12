BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of MYI opened at $15.11 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
