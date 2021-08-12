BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $18.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

