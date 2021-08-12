Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE BLND traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,199. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

