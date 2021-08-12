Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%.

BLNK stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 3.85.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.