Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $202,331.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.94 or 0.00890795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00111912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.