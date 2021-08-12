bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.29.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. 14,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after buying an additional 338,678 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

