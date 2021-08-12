bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.49. 40,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,734,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 927.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after acquiring an additional 534,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

