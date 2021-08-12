BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BMTX traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 93,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of BM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMTX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.