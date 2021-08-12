BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of BMTX traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 93,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of BM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.
