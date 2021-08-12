Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 837.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 845 ($11.04).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

BOY stock traded up GBX 5.53 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 948.53 ($12.39). 107,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,763. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 951.80 ($12.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 872.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

