Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $73.56 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Booking in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $73.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $74.14.

Get Booking alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $29.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,171.01. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,220.01. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.