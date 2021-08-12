Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $293,478.78 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

