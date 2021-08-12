Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 8,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

