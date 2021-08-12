Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Shares of EPAY stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 8,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.