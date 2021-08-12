Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.67, but opened at $38.48. Bottomline Technologies (de) shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 3,220 shares.

Specifically, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,961,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,077. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after buying an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 709,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

