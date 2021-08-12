BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 48,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,878. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 million, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

