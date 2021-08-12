BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,988. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 58.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $2,709,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $7,621,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

