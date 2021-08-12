Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €77.00 ($90.59) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.95 ($94.06).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €84.98 ($99.98) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €80.60.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

