Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €77.00 ($90.59) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.95 ($94.06).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €84.98 ($99.98) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €80.60.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

