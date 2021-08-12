BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 129,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,189. BrightView has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightView will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 237.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BrightView during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

