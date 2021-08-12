Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

BRX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 26,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

