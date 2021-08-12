Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $484.26. The stock had a trading volume of 867,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,567. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

