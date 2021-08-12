Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock remained flat at $$17.09 on Thursday. 918,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,209. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

