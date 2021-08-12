Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

BWAY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 48,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,878. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $133.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $7,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

