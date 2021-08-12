Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,562,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $15.08. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.