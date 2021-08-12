Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,562,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $15.08. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

